Man found shot to death under tree in Kansas City, Kansas

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a grassy area under a tree.

Police say the body was discovered Tuesday evening by a person walking in the area about two hours after neighbors had reported hearing gunshots.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but say he was in his 20s. No arrests or suspects had been reported in the case as of early Wednesday morning.

Police say the killing was the city’s 30th homicide of the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories