Man found with gunshot wound near 21st and Amidon

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the stomach Wednesday night near 21st St. and Amidon. The call came in around 9 p.m.

The man was transported to the hospital with what officers call non-life-threatening injuries.

“The victim was found at the south end of the bridge here on Amidon across the field from the Arkansas River. He was on the south end, and he was located by citizens passing by driving through the area,” said Sgt. John Bogle, Wichita Police Department.

Right now, police do not have any suspects and are trying to establish a motive. If you know anything about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

