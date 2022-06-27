WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal judge in Kansas has sentenced a California man to three years in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita, Nana Baidoobonso-Iam signed and mailed an involuntary bankruptcy petition to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Kansas in January 2018. Prosecutors say he falsely claimed that one person owed him $630,000 and another owed him $1.26 million.

In March, a jury convicted the 69-year-old man of mail fraud and for making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding.

The U.S. Postal Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecuted the case.