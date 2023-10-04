WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man charged in the dragging death of a 13-year-old Wichita girl has been sentenced.

On Wednesday morning, a judge sentenced Kevin Palmer to 493 months (41.1 years) in prison for the death of Brianna Ibarra. Palmer pleaded guilty in August to second-degree (reckless) murder.

Brianna Ibarra (Courtesy Jose Ibarra)

Police say Palmer stole the Ibarra family’s SUV from a restaurant parking lot in west Wichita on Feb. 6, 2021. The family was inside getting food, but Brianna stayed in the car and was sitting in the backseat.

As Palmer drove the car, Brianna tried to get out but got caught in the seat belt. She ended up being dragged for several miles. A citizen saw the deadly situation, called 911, and followed the vehicle. At Kellogg and West Street, Palmer stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. Police caught him quickly.

Brianna died from her injuries.

Prosecutors originally charged Palmer with murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony and theft of property or services valued between $1,500 and $25,000.

During his first appearance, Palmer told the judge, “I’m so sorry that this happened, I’m so sorry.”

He again apologized during the sentencing hearing.

He told investigators he did not know anyone was in the car, but prosecutors have trouble believing that.

“If the guy in the other car can hear her, how in God’s name did he not,” District Attorney Marc Bennett said after the sentencing.

Jacob Wetta spoke on behalf of the family after the sentencing. He said they are happy with the sentence.

“Of course, the family would always love to have their, have Brianna back with us, but with the laws the way they are, 493 months in jail is a long time. He’ll be well into his 70s before he gets the opportunity to get out,” Wetta said.