WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Six and a half years after the shooting death of Donna O’Neal, her killer has been sentenced.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Robert Smith was sentenced by a judge to 894 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections. This comes out to 74 years and six months.

Court documents show in May 2023, Smith was found guilty by a jury of the following crimes:

First-degree murder

Aggravated burglary

Attempted aggravated robbery

Two counts of aggravated assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

The shooting happened in October 2016 at the Water’s Edge Apartments in the 400 block of W. Central Ave. Police said at the time the suspect — later identified as Smith — forced entry into O’Neal’s apartment.

Someone called 911 to report the shooting. When officers arrived they found O’Neal in critical condition. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.