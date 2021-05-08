Man gets life for deaths of pair from Colorado, Kansas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Colorado Springs man in a 2018 double-slaying in which a woman and man were shot and left in a burning car in a scheme to steal marijuana.

The Gazette reports the panel on Friday found Nashid Rayon Rivers guilty of of first-degree murder in the killings of Serena Garcia of Parker and Marcus Denton of Atchison, Kansas.

Rivers also was convicted of aggravated robbery, tampering with human bodies and other counts.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Frances Johnson imposed an automatic penalty of life in prison without parole. Rivers told the judge he was innocent.