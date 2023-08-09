WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was shot in southeast Wichita on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 of E. Harry St.

A KSN photojournalist at the scene learned the victim is a 42-year-old man. He was shot in the “lower area of his body.”

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the man received non-life-threatening injuries. He is at a local hospital.

The Wichita Police Department believes this is not a random shooting. They are still on the scene searching the area.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.