Man hospitalized after shooting, police searching for suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is hospitalized after being shot early Sunday morning in Wichita southside.
It happened around 1:00 a.m. near 31st Street South and West Street in the 3300 block of S. Kessler
According to police, there was a gathering at a home in the area with several people. Two men began arguing at the residence which spilled into the street. Police say the shooter took off in a vehicle.
One man shot the other man once in the upper body. The 41-year-old man who was shot was taken to an area hospital in serious condition and expected to survive.
No arrests have been made in this case.
