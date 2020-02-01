Man hospitalized in critical following morning shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man believed to be in his twenties is in critical condition after a close-range gunshot to the head in east Wichita.

It happened in the 5200 block of East Kellogg Drive in the O’Brien’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Dan Binkley of the Wichita Police Department tells KSN News that when officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the calling party who was with an individual who had received a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say from a preliminary investigation that only one shot was fired, and it was believed to have come from inside a vehicle the victim was occupying. Police believe the gunshot was self-inflicted, but not attempted suicide but an accident.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene transported the unidentified man, who police believe to be in his early 20’s, to an area hospital. Sgt. Binkley says the victim was expected to have surgery Saturday morning.

The calling party, a male, believed to be in his 30’s, was taken to speak with detectives. This person is not a suspect in the case, as police say they will continue to investigate.

Sgt. Binkley says they victim and the calling party are acquaintances, but details of their relationship are unknown.

Police are still looking for witnesses as the investigation continues.

LATEST STORIES: