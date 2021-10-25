Man in costume held at gunpoint in Kansas home until deputies arrive

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A burglar dressed in a “Halloween type costume” was held at gunpoint until Jackson County deputies arrived to take the man into custody Sunday morning, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said Monday.

The sheriff’s office was notified shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday that an intruder was inside a home in the 200 block of W. 4th Street in Holton. When officers and deputies arrived, they found signs someone had forced themselves into the home.

They also found a man being held at gunpoint on the floor by the owner of the property.

The sheriff said they arrested Dylan Lynard Thomas, 27, of Holton.

Thomas was booked into the Jackson County Jail on suspicion of attempted aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

