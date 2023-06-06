Shooting occurs near the intersection of 18th Street and Chautauqua Avenue on June 6, 2023 (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near 18th and Chautauqua Tuesday afternoon.

Police got the call around 3 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a man in his twenties, in the street. They say he was in critical condition.

Shooting occurs near the intersection of 18th Street and Chautauqua Avenue on June 6, 2023 (KSN Photo)

“We don’t know much. It’s an ongoing investigation,” Sgt. David Inkelaar, Wichita Police Department, said. “We’re still collecting evidence at this time.”

He said the people in the area are cooperating with the investigators. Officers are also checking to see if anyone has surveillance video of the crime.

Inkelaar said police will be on the scene for another couple of hours. He said that 18th and Chautauqua will be blocked off until they are finished.