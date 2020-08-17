Man dies after a shooting in east Wichita Monday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was rushed to the hospital after he was found shot and lying in the street Monday. He later died from his injuries.

Police say the victim is Miguel Tapia, 27, of Wichita.

A passerby discovered the injured man around 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Armour. That passerby called 911.

Officers and emergency crews arrived and found Tapia outside a Nissan Pathfinder. He had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Investigators say they have learned that Tapia was inside the Pathfinder when a disturbance broke out and he was shot. At a late-morning news conference, police said they were trying to contact the owner of the vehicle. They said Tapia was not the owner of the vehicle.

Police are talking to neighbors and looking for any surveillance video.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

