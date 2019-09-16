Man in custody after hatchet attack in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man in connection to an attack involving a hatchet in southeast Topeka.
Winfred Devine Diamond-Cox, 40, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on suspicion of battery in relation to the incident.
The man who was struck by the hatchet went to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said they are questioning witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.
