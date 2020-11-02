Man injured Friday in suspected road rage shooting on I-35 near KC

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Johnson County, and police believe road rage was behind the shooting.

KCTV-TV reports that the incident happened Friday night, causing the shutdown of the interstate near the busy intersection with I-435.

Lenexa police say the victim was driving northbound on I-35 when a motorcyclist driving the same direction shot him. Police say they’re investigating it as a road rage incident but provided no additional information.

The victim drove home and called 911. He was taken to a hospital but details about his condition have not been released.

