GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police officers say a man pulled a gun, loaded it, and started waving it around after getting kicked out of a bar early Friday morning.

A 25-year-old man from Meade was inside Pops Sports Bar, 212 W. Fulton Street, when police say he became belligerent and elbowed another customer in the face.

After bar workers kicked him out, police say a witness saw the man pull out a gun, load it and brandish it. The witness called 911.

Officers got the report just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, they said they saw the man in front of the bar with a gun in his hand.

The officers told him to drop it, and he did. But then, they say he became non-compliant. When they finally had him in custody, he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

From there, police say they took the man to jail and booked him on suspicion of aggravated assault, interference with a law enforcement officer, battery, disorderly conduct, and possession of a firearm while under the influence.