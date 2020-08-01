Man killed in morning shooting, police investigate what lead up to death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say one man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 600 block of North Pinecrest. Wichita Police say they initially responded to reports of shots fired. When police arrived they found a man, under the age of 25, had died.

“Upon arrival, we located one male victim who was unfortunately deceased. We’re currently in an ongoing investigation,” SGT. Tony Supancic.

Wichita Police did not say what took place before the man was shot and are not releasing any information on a possible suspect.

