Suspect arrested in Wichita man’s fatal stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a 34-year-old Wichita man was stabbed and killed early Sunday morning. The department said they arrested 57-year-old David Staley of Wichita on suspicion of second-degree murder.

At approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to the stabbing in the 2300 block of South Pinecrest. Police said they located Ryan Speight with a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead. Staley was also contacted at the scene.

Police said the investigation revealed a party occurred at the home, party attendees had left, and an argument occurred between Staley and Speight, who both live at the home. During the argument, Staley stabbed Speight, causing his fatal injuries. Staley was arrested on the scene without incident.

The police department said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

