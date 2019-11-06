Man lured to apartments, robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who thought he was going to an apartment complex to meet a woman ended up the victim of an armed robbery.

Police say the 19-year-old victim went to some apartments in the 4200 block of South Hydraulic early Tuesday afternoon. He was going to meet a person he believed to be a woman, someone he had been chatting with through text messages.

But as he went into the apartment building, he told police he was confronted by two teenage males who pulled a handgun and a knife on him and demanded money.

He gave them money and they escaped in a red Honda Civic.

Police say they located the car quickly and arrested two Ricky Wright, 20, and a 15-year-old boy. Police say they also recovered the gun, a knife and the victim’s money.

Investigators believe the two suspects were the people texting the victim and luring him to the apartments.

Once the investigation is finished, police will present the case to the district attorney’s office.

