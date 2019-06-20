Man out of the hospital after shooting on North Minnesota

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting on North Minnesota that happened just after midnight.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was hit in the face but is already out of the hospital.

Police investigated and learned that shots were fired on several blocks.

A home was also struck by gunfire. The person inside was not hit.

Police said they are dealing with, “an unfortunate lack of cooperation in the case.”

If you know anything, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.