WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has pleaded guilty to his role in the 2020 shooting death of 30-year-old Blake Mayes.

Jesse Sweeney, 32, pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 in Sedgwick County District Court to kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was arrested in April of 2020 at an apartment building in the 200 block of North Topeka.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22. His co-defendant, 54-year-old William Moore, is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The girlfriend of the victim, 38-year-old Bobbie Williams, was sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison in February.