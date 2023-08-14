WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and animal cruelty charges in connection to an attack involving a sword.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2012, in the 1500 block of N. New York Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with cuts to her hand and back. Investigation revealed that she had also been strangled. Her dog had also been stabbed multiple times.

Police said at the time of his arrest, the woman had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, during which her boyfriend, the now 58-year-old James Brown, grabbed a five to six-foot-long sword and attacked her and the dog.

Brown was arrested two days later.

In September of 2021, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Brown brandished a metal shank and tried to attack three deputies who were escorting him back to his cell.

On Monday, Brown pleaded guilty in connection to both cases.

For the attack on his girlfriend, Brown pled guilty to attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to animals, aggravated domestic battery, and two counts of aggravated battery.

For his attack on the detention deputies, Brown pled guilty to three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal threat, and traffic in contraband in a correctional institution.

Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.