On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Road in Wichita. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has entered a guilty plea in connection to the fatal shooting of Neosha Allen and Jose Alvarez in December 2022.

Kenneth Jackson III’s first appearance on Jan. 3, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Kenneth Jackson III, 40, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday.

Jackson was arrested on Dec. 28 after a short vehicle pursuit that ended near the intersection of Broadway and 33rd Street. The Kansas Highway Patrol helped in the arrest, using aircraft to locate the suspect.

Jackson admitted to the shooting that took place on Dec. 23 around 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Mission Road in Wichita. WPD said at the time, officers arrived at the location and found a man and woman dead inside an apartment where there had been a house party.

Two men outside the house were also injured in the shooting. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson was charged in January.

The sentencing guidelines for a voluntary manslaughter charge, per the court documents, is 55-247 months.