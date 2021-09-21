Man pleads guilty in stabbing death of Wichita doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his doctor on September 13, 2017.

Dr. Achutha Reddy (Photo Courtesy Holistic Psychiatric Services)

Umar Dutt was a patient of Dr. Achutha Reddy, a psychiatric specialist at Holistic Psychiatric Services, 625 N. Carriage Parkway. Dutt was seeing Reddy at the office when a disturbance started.

At a preliminary hearing in 2018, an office worker recalled what she heard and saw.

“Doctor (Reddy) told Umar, you’ve got to leave my office,’” the woman said. “But before leaving, he asked Dr. Reddy, ‘Why does God always ask me to kill you?’”

She said Dutt left for a while but came back. Then, a short time later, she heard Reddy call for help.

“And when I opened the door, Umar was standing there with the knife, and doctor was behind the door and (near) the window. There was a whole lot of blood,” she testified.

An office manager separated the two men, and the doctor fled to an alley. Dutt followed. According to an affidavit, Dutt stabbed Reddy approximately 165 times before fleeing. Reddy died from his wounds.

Police later arrested Dutt in the parking lot of the Wichita Country Club.

Judge Tyler Roush is scheduled to sentence Dutt on November 9.