Lucy Mojica (Courtesy Alan Gonzalez)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man charged with killing his girlfriend in Wichita in 2018 has pleaded guilty to felony first-degree murder. The district attorney’s office said Juan Caballeros-Yescas entered the plea Friday, just before a jury trial was set to begin Monday morning.

Prosecutors say Caballeros-Yescas shot Lucy Mojica on July 7, 2018, at her home in the 500 block of W. 17th St. Mojica died at a hospital.

Investigators identified Caballeros-Yescas as their suspect and began looking for him. He was finally located almost two years later in Texas. He was extradited to Sedgwick County and booked into jail in May of 2020.

Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty to felony first-degree murder and the other counts on Friday. His sentencing is set for April 14.