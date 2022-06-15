LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A 22-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to an aggravated battery incident involving a law enforcement officer.

According to court records, on August 26, 2021. An officer saw Pertuz at Home Depot in Leavenworth and knew him to be a suspect of interest.

The officer asked Pertuz to stop, but instead, he ran. As the officer chased him, Pertuz picked up a large rock and threw it at the officer, hitting the officer in the head.

The rock caused a large laceration across the officer’s forehead. The officer with the help from a Lansing police officer, was finally able to subdue Pertuz, but as they struggled on the ground Pertuz also bit the Leavenworth officer.

Sentencing is set for August 10 at 11 a.m.