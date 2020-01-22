Breaking News
Man pleads guilty to triple slaying in central Kansas

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a central Kansas man accused in a triple murder avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty to four felonies.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said Tuesday that 39-year-old Jereme Nelson agreed on Jan. 10 to plead guilty in the October 2016 deaths of three people in rural Moundridge. Nelson had been charged with capital murder.

The plea deal calls for a sentence of nearly 40 years. Yoder says the deaths resulted from a drug deal that went bad.

Nelson’s girlfriend, Myrta Rangel, pleaded guilty in July 2018 to federal firearms charges after admitting she gave a gun Nelson before he went to the victims’ home.

