WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has received additional charges in the case of a double shooting in southeast Wichita that happened in July of 2022.

David Baeza (KSN Photo)

David Baeza, 43, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, one count of distributing heroin/certain stimulants greater than 100 grams, distributing opiates and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph A. Ponse, Jr., 44, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder in relation to the case.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), they responded to the report of a shooting in the 4300 block of S. Rock Rd. around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Upon arrival, the SCSO said they found a man and woman, later identified as Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Another man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Baeza’s bond is set at $500,000. He is scheduled back in court on Thursday, March 9.