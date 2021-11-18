Wichita man released pending further investigation into death of housemate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man arrested on suspicion of murder Tuesday is out of jail today. The Wichita Police Department presented its case on Charles Burnham to the district attorney’s office Wednesday.

After that meeting, a spokesman for District Attorney Marc Bennett said Burnham “was released from custody pending further investigation.”

The original investigation began with the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of West Maple. Police found a 27-year-old man dead. He had been shot three times.

Investigators said their investigation revealed he made comments about ending his life, then shot himself in the head. Police claimed Burnham, 28, picked up the gun and fired two more shots at the man.

When asked Tuesday morning why they arrested the man after the victim had already shot himself, WPD Captain Jason Stephens offered this explanation.

“I can’t go into a great deal of detail because it is still an ongoing investigation, but one of the elements of first-degree murder is premeditation,” he said. “So, that being the case, there was, I can say this, conversation that took place between victim and suspect that led up to the suspect’s involvement in the shooting incident.”

Police say the victim, the suspect and the suspect’s brother lived at the home. However, they say the brother was asleep in another room when the shooting happened.