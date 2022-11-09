WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced in Sedgwick County court on Wednesday after pleading no contest in a drive-by shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl.

Byron Purcell (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Byron Purcell was sentenced to 172 months in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

The sentencing equals out to 14 years and four months. He accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on Oct. 26, 2022.

Purcell was arrested on Oct. 14, 2021, in the 1700 block of N. Harding St. A probable cause affidavit says Purcell shot at a house that the girl was sleeping in. He said he did not know he shot the girl until he saw the story on the news. He was charged five days later.

The girl was hospitalized, was sent to the hospital and underwent surgery. Her mother tells KSN she has made a full physical recovery.