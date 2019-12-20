Man sentenced for molesting two children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who molested two girls in the Wichita area has been sentenced to life in prison.

Gene Cusick, 51, of Maize, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in October.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Cusick molested two girls, both around the age of 10, between August of 2014 and October of 2018.

One of the girls said it happened while Cusick watched her while her parents were at work. She told her parents about the crime after the family moved out of state.

The second girl told her mother about being sexually assaulted by Cusick when he watched her at his home in Maize.

In each case, Cusick connected with the parents by telling them his 10-year-old daughter had died in a go-cart crash. Detectives investigated that claim and say it was false.

Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Cusick to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years.

The judge also ordered lifetime parole when Cusick is released from prison. That includes electronic monitoring and registration as a sex offender.

