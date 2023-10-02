WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal shooting that took place in east Wichita in 2020.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Nathaniel Saunders from Wichita was sentenced to 10 years after being convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the death of 17-year-old Marcus Sain.

Saunders was also ordered to pay $6,590 in restitution.

Police looking for suspects in southeast Wichita shooting that critically injured teen on May 20, 2020 (KSN Photo)

Investigators say Sain was shot and killed during a drug transaction at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of S. Webb Road in Wichita on May 20, 2020.

Another man, Malcolm Ganther, 25, was sentenced in August for his role in the shooting. Back in June, he entered a plea of guilty to an amended count of murder in the second degree and aggravated battery. He will spend 123 months (12 years and three months) in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

A third man, Jakob Cuble, 21, was sentenced in September to 181 months (15 years and one month) for his role in the shooting. Cuble was originally charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in June 2021. On June 15 of this year, Cuble entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.