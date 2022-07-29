LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A judge sentenced a Missouri man to nearly 13 years in prison for a shooting that happened on a Leavenworth bridge.

Jason Westrem of Houston Lake, Missouri, previously entered a no contest plea in the case.

Prosecutors charged Westream with attempted first-degree murder for the shooting, which took place on Leavenworth’s Centennial Bridge in May 2020.

Court documents show Westrem drove his car onto the bridge which connects Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri. As he stopped for traffic, he fired a handgun through his front windshield toward other cars and road construction workers.

Westrem then got out of his truck and retrieved an AR-style rifle from his truck. He shot the weapon into traffic multiple times.

Investigators said bullets hit multiple vehicles and injured a soldier named Staff Sgt. Ehran Schooler.

Another soldier named David Royer then drove his pickup toward Westrem, hitting and pinning him under the truck. Investigators said Royer’s action stopped the shooting.