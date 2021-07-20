Man sentenced for woman’s death at Kansas City arts event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the death of a woman struck by a stray bullet at a Kansas City arts event.

The Kansas City Star reports a judge on Tuesday sentenced Deon’te Copkney to 18 years for second-degree murder for his role in Erin Langhofer’s 2019 death. The Overland Park, Kansas woman was shot in the head during a First Friday event.

Thousands of people were mingling in the city’s Crossroads District when gunfire erupted. Police say she wasn’t connected to the fight that prompted the shooting.

