OLATHE, Kan. — A Topeka, Kansas man is sentenced for a deadly shooting last year at an Overland Park home that was being used as a short-term rental.

Anthony Duane Smith pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced on Monday to 4 years and 3 months in prison, according to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.

Smith was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Sharell Holoman of Wichita, Kansas, but the charge was later amended.

Holoman was shot during a party at a home near 145th Terrace and Knox Street on March 20, 2022, and later died at the hospital.

Police said the home where the shooting occurred was being rented for vacation use. Neighbors said they saw car after car pulling in that night with loud music playing into the early morning hours.