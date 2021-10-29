Man sentenced in crash that killed KEYN radio personality Don Hall

Ray Watkins (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced Friday to just over 13 years or 162 months in a crash that killed KEYN radio personality Don Hall.

Don Hall (Photo Courtesy: KNSS radio)

Ray Watkins was found guilty last month of involuntary manslaughter. The trial lasted about two days.

Hall died in April 2020 in east Wichita near Kellogg and Rock. Watkins was driving south on Rock Road as Hall was driving east on Kellogg. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

Court records showed that Watkins refused several sobriety tests at the scene. A probable cause affidavit revealed Watkins’ blood-alcohol level was .243, which is three times the legal limit of .08.

