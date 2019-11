WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keandre Summers will spend nearly fifteen years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder and aggravated assault.

Summers and another man got into a shoot-out in the parking lot of a strip mall in June 2017, accidentally killing 25-year-old Erick Vazquez.

Vazquez and his friend went to a strip mall to purchase cigarettes when two groups of men began firing at each other. Vazquez was caught in the crossfire.