WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Dennis Haynes in southeast Wichita in 2022.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, Shannon Cavitt Jr. was sentenced to life with eligibility for parole after 25 years.

Cavitt was charged with the following in August 2022:

One count of murder in the first degree; In the commission of a felony

One count of aggravated burglary, Dwelling for felony, theft, sex

One count of aggravated robbery, Armed with a dangerous weapon

Four counts of kidnapping; In flight or the commission of any crime

According to police, around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of E. Gilbert for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, Wichita police say they found Dennis unconscious and not breathing. Officers then began life-saving measures. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that Dennis and several other people were inside a home when two armed men, later identified as Caviontay Conway and Cavitt, entered and shot Dennis. They then fled on foot, according to Wichita police.

Conway has been charged with the same counts. He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 11.