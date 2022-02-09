LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (FOX4KC) — A 38-year-old Nebraska man has been sentenced to life for helping a Leavenworth, Kansas woman stab and kill her husband in October 2020.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Jeffery Samulczyk was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County court for first-degree murder in the killing of 31-year-old Joshua Gilson.

Samulczyk pleaded guilty to the killing last month.

According to court documents, on Oct. 30, 2020, Leavenworth police were called to do a welfare check on Joshua because he did not show up to work.

When officers arrived at the house, they found Joshua’s wife, 31-year-old Alexandra Gilson, with blood spots on her shirt. She wouldn’t let officers in the home and told them she felt he might have gone to work.

Later that day, the victim’s brother arrived at the scene to find Samulczyk in the master bedroom with blood on the walls, pillows, and sheets.

Police also searched the house but could not find Joshua. Officers searched the residence and found blood leading from the house to the car and then to the cellar. When officers entered the cellar, they found Joshua deceased and wrapped in plastic. They could tell he had been stabbed multiple times.

The autopsy showed the victim was stabbed 28 times. The stab wounds were to the scalp, face, neck, and chest. They also found injuries to the victim’s left hand, indicating he attempted to defend himself.

Initially, Alexandra reported she stabbed her husband only to defend herself. However, Samulczyk said Alexandra only called him because she stabbed Joshua while he slept after an argument.

Through text messages, it was later discovered that Alexandra and Samulczyk were having an affair and planned to murder Joshua. The two had texted back and forth for over a month, planning on how they would kill Joshua.

Alexandra pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Aug. 27, 2021, and was sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 1, 2021.

Samulczyk does not have an opportunity to parole for 25 years.