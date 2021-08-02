Man sentenced to probation after child shoots 6-year-old

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old Lawrence man has been sentenced to a year of probation after a child in his home shot and critically injured a 6-year-old friend.

Rashun Lewis was sentenced Friday after he previously pleaded no contest to aggravated endangering a child.

Lewis was accused of allowing the 5-year-old to get ahold of a gun and shoot 6-year-old Tayshawn Mack Harris in August 2020. The boy was critically injured but survived.

Judge Sally Pokorny on Friday noted that Lewis had no criminal record before she agreed to the recommended sentence of a year of probation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories