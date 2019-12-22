Man seriously injured in shooting at Wichita house party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A young man is in the hospital with serious injuries after gunshots were fired at a Wichita party. Police are in search of suspects.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Wichita police responded to a disturbance at a residence near 21st N. and 129 St. West.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was a party at the residence when Wichita Police say a “disturbance” occurred.

During the disturbance, multiple gunshots were fired, one hitting at least one victim.

“We responded to the residence and located a male in his twenties that received a gunshot wound,” said Sergeant Matthew Balthazor, Wichita Police Department.

Specifics on the cause of the disruption are under investigation. Wichita police are conducting interviews with witnesses at the party and knocking on the doors of neighbors.

Police have no suspects in custody.

