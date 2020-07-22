Man shot after fight in southeast Wichita



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of East Harry early Wednesday. It happened around 2:40 a.m. Officers located a 32-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his face. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Police said their investigation revealed that the 32-year-old man was in the area, and a disturbance ensued between him and a known suspect. The suspect fired a gun during the disturbance, striking the 32-year-old man. The suspect left the area in a vehicle and has not been located. Investigators are working to locate the suspect in this case.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

