Man shot after fight in southeast Wichita

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita Police Department 2.jpg


WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of East Harry early Wednesday. It happened around 2:40 a.m. Officers located a 32-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his face.  He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Police said their investigation revealed that the 32-year-old man was in the area, and a disturbance ensued between him and a known suspect.  The suspect fired a gun during the disturbance, striking the 32-year-old man.  The suspect left the area in a vehicle and has not been located. Investigators are working to locate the suspect in this case.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407.  They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories