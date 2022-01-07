Man shot and killed in northeast Wichita

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his 20s was killed in a shooting in northeast Wichita early Friday morning.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m., they responded to a shooting call near 13th and Oliver.

They found a vehicle that crashed into a detached garage.

The victim was found in the vehicle and later died at the scene.

Wichita police say multiple shots were fired and believe the victim was shot while driving and then crashed into the detached garage.

The intersection of 13th and Oliver has reopened after being shut down for over four hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories