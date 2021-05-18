Man found shot in car at 17th and Minneapolis in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 37-year-old man was shot Tuesday around 4 a.m.

Police said they received a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of N. Ash. The caller advised a vehicle was also leaving the area.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle at 17th and Minneapolis with a 37-year-old man inside who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances of what occurred but cited a lack of cooperation.

If anyone has any information on this case, they can contact detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.