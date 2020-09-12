Man shot at gathering in north Wichita dies in hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died after a shooting in north Wichita early Saturday.

Sedgwick County Dispatch received a shooting call around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Volutsia. Police say there was a gathering of people when the shooting occurred.

One man in his 20s suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police tell KSN they are looking for suspects in the shooting and talking to the man’s family for clues. No arrests have been made.

KSN will bring you more on this story as it develops.

LATEST STORIES: