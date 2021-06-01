Man shot by Olathe police charged with aggravated assault

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 43-year-old man who was shot by Olathe police has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Johnson County prosecutors also charged Jesus Salazar III with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after the shooting May 26 outside a fast-food restaurant.

Officers went to Strip’s Chicken after a witness reported a man in a car who seem disoriented.

Police said when officers approached the car they saw Salazar had a weapon and he refused orders to drop it. At least one officer shot Salazar. No officers were injured.

