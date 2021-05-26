Man shot during a robbery in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 22-year-old man was shot during a robbery Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of E. Lincoln. The man was transported to the hospital, treated and released.

Police said the investigation revealed that the victim had been robbed by two suspects known to him. During the robbery, one of the suspects shot him before leaving the area. Cooperation from the victim has been limited.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD Detectives at (316) 268-4407, the see something say something hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

