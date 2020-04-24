Man shot in chest near 31st and Hillside

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a man was found shot before 10 p.m. Thursday near 31st and South Hillside.

Police first heard gun shots in the area and didn’t locate a victim.

After a call to 911, a victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories