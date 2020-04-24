Man shot in chest near 31st and Hillside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a man was found shot before 10 p.m. Thursday near 31st and South Hillside.

Police first heard gun shots in the area and didn’t locate a victim.

After a call to 911, a victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

