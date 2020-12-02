Man shot in the head early Thursday morning

One person was shot in the head and is expected to survive early Wednesday morning in Wichita. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was shot early Wednesday morning near Harry and Main.

When police arrived at a home at 1800 S. Main, a man was found inside with a gunshot wound to the head

Wichita police say the victim was inside of the home but believe the shots came from outside. Police found several gun casings outside of the home.

Several people were inside the home at the time and have been cooperative.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

