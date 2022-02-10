WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was shot in south Wichita on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 10.

According to the Wichita Police Department, multiple calls came in shortly before 8:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance with several shots fired near the intersection of Meridian and MacArthur.

According to Sargeant Jay Lewis of the Wichita Police Department, a man of unknown age was found walking east of the intersection, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lewis says the man is now in a stable condition.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.