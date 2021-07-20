Man shot Monday night following a fight in downtown Wichita

Police search for evidence of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Emporia. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man was shot Monday night following a fight. It happened around 9:40 p.m.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of North Emporia. Officers arrived and located evidence of a shooting in the 500 block of East Central. Police located no victims or suspects after searching the area.

A 32-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the investigation revealed that the victim got into a fight with a known suspect when the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the victim.

Detectives are working to locate others involved. If anyone has any information on this case, they can call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.